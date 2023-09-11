Two dogs found dead in Tucson

Tucson Police are investigating the brutal deaths of two dogs found on September 8th.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Euclid Ave. for reports of animal abuse. A deceased dog was found and taken into Pima Animal Control’s custody.
Police said during a follow-up investigation, they located a second deceased dog in the 3300 block of N. Los Altos.
News 4 Tucson's Chief Investigator Chorus Nylander spoke to the owners of both dogs. One owner told him their dog was set on fire, while the other said their dog was tortured and mutilated.
Police tell News 4 Tucson it's believed both incidents are related. "The investigation is still open and underway, we are still gathering additional facts and statements and investigators are following up on additional leads," a police spokesperson tells News 4 Tucson.
