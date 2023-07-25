 Skip to main content
Two dead and two injured after crash in central Tucson

Speedway Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Two people are dead after their car was hit by an SUV.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a crash near E. Speedway Blvd. and N. Jefferson Ave where the driver and passenger of a car, 39-year-old Kimberly Roxanne Layne and 40-year-old Douglas Keith Bland Jr. were pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of an SUV were transported to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Arizona pedestrian fatality rate skyrockets

According to the Tucson Police Department the car was attempting to make a left turn when they were struck by the SUV.

TPD says evidence shows that the SUV was traveling above the speed limit.

The 81-year-old driver of the SUV was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

