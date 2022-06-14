Two dead after found with obvious gunshot trauma near Tucson airport

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two men are dead after they were involved in a shooting that occurred near Tucson International Airport on Sunday, according to a release shared by Pima County Sheriff's Department Tuesday.
According to PCSD, two men were found with obvious signs of trauma at the 9700 block of South Oak Canyon Lane near Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway at around 7 a.m. Sunday.
The department said both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are currently investigating the scene.
The identities of the two deceased individuals have not been released due to pending next of kin notification.
The department did not release if any suspects were arrested or outstanding in the case.
Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.