 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Near record to record high temperatures of 107 to 112
expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Two Banner locations win high praise nationwide

  • 0
Banner- UMC

Courtesy: Banner – University Medical Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Banner’s two Tucson academic medical centers are recognized as the most socially responsible hospitals in Arizona by the Lown Institute.

The University Medical Center South Campus ranks #1 in Arizona and the University Medical Center Tucson is ranked #2

The Lown Institute is an independent healthcare think tank that reports on the Social Responsibility of over 3,600 U.S. hospitals nationwide.

The institute measures metrics such as community benefit, racial inclusivity, and avoidance of overuse.

Find out more at www.LownHospitalsIndex.org

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Recommended for you