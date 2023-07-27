Two Banner locations win high praise nationwide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Banner’s two Tucson academic medical centers are recognized as the most socially responsible hospitals in Arizona by the Lown Institute.
The University Medical Center South Campus ranks #1 in Arizona and the University Medical Center Tucson is ranked #2
The Lown Institute is an independent healthcare think tank that reports on the Social Responsibility of over 3,600 U.S. hospitals nationwide.
The institute measures metrics such as community benefit, racial inclusivity, and avoidance of overuse.
