Two-alarm fire prompted delays on northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A two-alarm fire that burned on the northwest side of Tucson prompted traffic delays Wednesday evening.
According to tweet shared by Tucson Fire Department at around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, crews were dispatched to the 3600 block of North Oracle Road near Prince Road to combat a blaze burning in the area
TFD said the fire is currently under control.
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.
