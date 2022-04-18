Two-alarm fire burning recycling facility fills southside sky with smoke

TUCSON (KVOA) - Large flames and plumes of smoke can be seen from Interstate 10 near the Valencia Road exit after a large commercial fire ignited in the area Monday afternoon.
According to Rural Metro Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 5900 block of South Belvedere Avenue near Benson Highway and Valencia Road in reference to a fire at the UCC Recycling facility.
Officials say when the crews arrived at the scene, the facility was fully engulfed in flames.
Update: Rural Metro Fire says the fire is contained to the recycling plant. No injuries and everyone at the plant and nearby businesses were evacuated. Fire started at 3:30 p.m. Fire crews hampered right now by low water pressure in the area. @KVOA— Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) April 19, 2022
As large storage piles of paper recycling materials, windy conditions and low water pressure in the area hampered the responding crews efforts with combatting the blaze, the commercial fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.
As such, crews with Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to the area to assist with the blaze.
According to officials, nearby businesses were forced to evacuate in connection to the fire.
In addition, all the individuals inside the plant at the time of the blaze have since been safely evacuated from the facility.
"It’s something that you just don’t think you’d ever see right close to you, especially where you work at. It’s an industrial area so I guess things do happen but it’s very scary, very scary. But, we all got out safe," Mickey Beitel, who was evacuated from a nearby business said. "We just grabbed our stuff and got out of there as quickly as we could. Luckily the wind is blowing away from our building."
While travel along I-10 is severely impacted by the fire at this time, officials with Arizona Department of Transportation said the interstate is currently not closed in that area.
Smoke from an area fire is continuing to go over I-10 near Valencia Road. Please use caution in the area.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 18, 2022
(I-10 is NOT closed in the area.)#Aztraffic #Tucson pic.twitter.com/3eJAVC5NC3
The cause of the fire is currently unknown at this time. However, a firefighter at the scene said the recycling plant is a total loss.
"Well, I came outside to check my mail and see what my dogs were barking at when I looked up and thought, Oh my God," neighbor Sandra Morse said. "This is a quiet neighborhood. We hardly ever get that much excitement."
Injuries have yet to be reported in the blaze. Crews are expected to continue putting out flames throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.
According to City of Tucson officials, the UCC Recycling facility held its grand opening in October 2021. Authorities say it is capable of handling more than 43 grades of paper and 30 grades of plastic.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE