Twitter sues Elon Musk

Twitter is suing Elon Musk to force the tech titan to commit to his bid to purchase the company for 44 billion dollars.
In its suit filed Tuesday, twitter accused Musk of breaching the purchase agreement while causing its share price to tank.
Musk filed with the SEC last week to withdraw from the purchase agreement, arguing Twitter had violated it by refusing to turn over information about spam and bot accounts on the site.
Since Musk agreed to buy the company for 54 dollars and twenty cents a share in April, twitter's share price has sunk to 34.06.