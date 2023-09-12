TUSD to support litigation against social media companies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) -Tucson Unified School District will meet tonight to approve a resolution supporting class action litigation against social media companies.
The new resolution calls to attention the effects social media has on youth mental health.
In an advisory from the Surgeon General of the United States Public Health Service, the department emphasized that now is the time to act swiftly to protect children and adolescents from risk of harm.
TUSD was urged to take action on the matter and will vote to join litigation against social media companies.
The meeting will take place tonight at 5:30 p.m.
