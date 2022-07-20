TUSD to beef up campus security, safety before

TUCSON (KVOA) — Southern Arizona's largest school district begins a new school Aug. 4.
Tucson Unified faces more than 100 teaching vacancies to start the new year.
In a media call Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said the district is committed to strengthening school safety.
In the wake of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers and a big fight that broke out at Tucson High in May, Trujillo said the TUSD safety and operations teams are working to make sure all campuses have cameras surveillance systems. In addition, the district is working to ensure all schools are fenced and gated.
Visitors including parents will have to follow a new policy when coming onto campus.
"Visits will be regulated and monitored," Trujillo said. "I think what we can tell parents now, is they can expect that there will be strict check in procedures coming into a school. There will be designated places where they'll have to check-in and visits will largely be supervised."
According to Trujillo, the district has more than 50 open special education teaching positions.
"That's not good news for parents," the superintendent said. "We know that parents and teachers around the district prefer smaller class sizes for special education and students with disabilities."
The district has hired more bus drivers than last year and made headway on this front. Trujillo said the district is short 55 drivers from its goal of 200.
"We fell short of our goal," Trujillo said. "We need an ideal of 200 drivers where every family that opted in for transportation was able to count on a neighborhood stop that might be across the street, that might be a block away, that might be two blocks away."