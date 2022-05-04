TUSD: Students may face suspension after man, 15-year-old arrested in Tucson High fight

TUCSON (KVOA) - A parent was arrested and some students are now facing consequences for taking part in a large fight that occurred at Tucson High School.

Tucson Unified School District superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said the fight was started by a father who was out of line.

However, the man's sister says that was not the way it went down.

As a result of the mayhem, there were fewer students on campus Wednesday and a lot of police officers.

"It feels like a prison, in a few words, because you can see the cops everywhere," Tucson High student, Ernesto Lagarda said.

There was a major police presence at Tucson High Wednesday after a big fight Tuesday afternoon that saw 40-year-old Willie Smith arrested and charged with disrupting an educational institute and aggravated assault.

He was released to pre-trial services.

The district says at least 14 students were involved in the fight.

One 15-year-old student was charged with disorderly conduct and fight. The student has since been released to his parents.

"We are not going to stand for parents coming onto campus and putting hands on kids," Trujillo said.

The superintendent said Smith came to campus to pick up his son, who was involved in an incident with other students.

Trujillo said Smith started the fight.

"Took it upon himself to charge out, in an unauthorized fashion, out into the courtyard and physically attack one of other students," he said. "This is what triggered a chain reaction of other fights as two factions of students began to square off against themselves, each other and certainly this parent."

Smith's sister spoke to our sister station, 12 News in Phoenix. She sees things differently.

"He's pulled down from his shirt to the ground," Rosalina Martinez said. "You can see all kinds of children, because they're children close fists hitting him in his head, kicking him in his body when he's on the floor and in reality when he's trying to get up, he has his arm on this kid's neck. In reality, what's he trying to do is he's trying to get up."

"I hold this parent responsible for the level of violence we saw yesterday (Tuesday) at Tucson High," Trujillo said.

A spokeswoman for the school district says they do not comment on disciplinary actions due to student privacy. However, Trujillo says some of those students involved could be suspended.