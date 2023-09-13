 Skip to main content
TUSD school lockdown lifted after reports of multiple fights break out

  Updated
  • 0
Tucson High lockdown
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. KVOA) - According to the Tucson Unified School District and the Tucson Police Department, Tucson High was under lockdown due to a large student disruption.

According to TPD, around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to Tucson High for reports of a fight.

Officers say there were actually multiple fights and reports of a weapon.

Once officers arrived, the people involved in the fights dispersed.

After searching the school grounds, officers and staff located the reported student with a weapon but no weapon has been located at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time.

TUSD says students and staff are safe, School Safety and Tucson Police are working to rectify the situation.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.

