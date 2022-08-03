TUSD school bus shortage prompts changes in bus routes, pick-up hubs

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Unified School District is one school district that is dealing with a big shortage of drivers and they're not alone across the country.
They have implemented a few different things to help mitigate that, including having parents drive their kids to school.
With the shortage of bus drivers, TUSD has started getting creative making hub pick-up locations for parents to drop off their kids so one of the buses can pick them up.
"We have routed as many students as we can. In some areas we have a hub location where parents can drive their students in order for them to make it to school," said Martha Zamora, the transportation director with TUSD.
The school district is currently short about 50 drivers but they are keeping each route to about 45 minutes for a limit to make sure kids do not have to get up too early for school.
Another way that TUSD is fighting shortage is having high school students take local city buses to get to their school.
"For many years now we do utilize SunTran transportation for high school students. That is not something new and that's something parents know only if the student is high school age," said Zamora. "In many areas SunTran is their method of transportation."
TUSD has about 20 drivers in training but are still hoping for more. The school district is offering to pay for the 8-week training course and the district is offering a $2,500 December bonus for drivers.