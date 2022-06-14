TUSD school board votes to boost up campus security in light of Uvalde massacre

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson Unified School District school board met Tuesday for the first time since the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers.
The big focus of Tuesday's meeting was to figure out how to keep its kids and teachers safe.
The board voted to hire five more school safety officers, two more dispatchers and a school safety field lieutenant to strengthen safety on its campuses. It comes with a price tag of almost $400,000.
The district's safety director says the plan is for those five school safety officers to be armed. He says when critical incidents, seconds matter.
Board passes this 3-2
Grijalva, Luna and Shaw - Yes
Shah and Counts - No https://t.co/O5ydK0Ia7A
TUSD board member Ravi Shah is a family medicine doctor and parent of three kids in the district. His oldest just finished fourth grade.
He said what happened in Uvalde opened up all of our eyes once again to the threat of school shootings.
He stressed the need for gun laws and more of a focus on mental health.
Shah voted saying he is not convinced this was best route to go. However, he stressed the need for school safety conversations at every level should continue.
"I don't want to approve this if this is just going to be window treatment or security theater without making an impact," Shah said. "And I'm not sure the data really reflects significant improvement and outcomes for students and teachers and staff when external threats come to out campuses."
Scott Thompson is a middle school teacher at the district. He said the district should implement extra layers of protection to ensure the safety of its students.
"Well, I'd love to see metal detectors but I don't think we'll see those anytime soon. I had to go through one just to get in the meeting tonight (Tuesday)," he said. "You have to go through one at government buildings, at the airports. I don't know why we can't incorporate that in our public schools. It's an added layer of protection.
Shah says its vital that elected officials at every level, from congress to school boards, to work to pass gun safety laws.
He says the framework outlined by the group of bipartisan senators that calls for Red Flag laws and stronger background checks for adults 18 to 21 is a step in the right direction.
"Unfortunately, this isn't an easy answer and it's not something we're going to solve in one board meeting tonight (Tuesday) and it's not an issue that we've solved throughout our country," Shah said. "This isn't a TUSD issue, this is a community issue and making sure we're working with our community in Tucson, with Arizona and legislators to make sure that we're enacting sensible gun laws, that we're enacting sensible mental health support systems in place."