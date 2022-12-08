TUSD reduced budget could cause some employees to lose their jobs

TUCSON (KVOA) - TUSD is having to move money to make up for what they are losing from federal pandemic relief and that may cost them some employees, but the district is looking for a solution to keep those workers.
Gabriel Trujillo, the superintendent of TUSD, said at the board meeting on Tuesday, "When you are looking at these 98 positions there are several which are called split budget positions. That means a portion of the dollars that are funding the salary of that position is not 100% in some cases you might have a position that is 30% funding from outside sources and 70% from the local schools budget."
Some this means that some positions will be easier to save than others, but regardless the school district still needs to find more money to save those positions.
One idea that has been floated during the meeting is combining summer schools to save on multiple costs.
Adelita Grijalva, president of the TUSD, board suggested, "There are some schools that are so close you can literally see the buildings from each other. So perhaps maybe some of those campuses especially those that didn't have many students in summer school, can combine those campuses. Maybe that's a way where we can reduce summer school where it makes sense."
Something else that may help local school funding is a special meeting that could be called by Governor Ducey to send more money to state school districts.
The governor's office said they won't call a special meeting solely on school funding, but that the new budget already contains significant new investments for public education.