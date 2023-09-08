 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY
TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

TUSD launches program aimed to provide emergency housing

  • Updated
  • 0
TUSD Bus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Unified School District launched a new program that aims to provide a temporary solution for TUSD families that need a safe place to stay. 

Housing insecurity affects countless people across the country.

In the new emergency housing program, TUSD families facing housing unavailability can apply for assistance which they can use once per school year.

Upon approval, the program offers a four-day and three-night stay at local hotels partnering with the district.

TUSD superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo tells us why this program is vital in student success.

“We realize our mission of exceptional student achievement for every single student," Dr. Trujillo said. Through the extent that we can we are also responsible for removing all of the barriers inside the classroom and out that prevent student success. Unfortunately, food, hunger, housing insecurity is at the top of the list of barriers that students experience.”

For more information or to engage with the Emergency Housing Support program, TUSD families can reach out to the School Safety Dispatch at 520-584-7676.

Tags

Recommended for you