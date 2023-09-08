TUSD launches program aimed to provide emergency housing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Unified School District launched a new program that aims to provide a temporary solution for TUSD families that need a safe place to stay.
Housing insecurity affects countless people across the country.
In the new emergency housing program, TUSD families facing housing unavailability can apply for assistance which they can use once per school year.
Upon approval, the program offers a four-day and three-night stay at local hotels partnering with the district.
TUSD superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo tells us why this program is vital in student success.
“We realize our mission of exceptional student achievement for every single student," Dr. Trujillo said. Through the extent that we can we are also responsible for removing all of the barriers inside the classroom and out that prevent student success. Unfortunately, food, hunger, housing insecurity is at the top of the list of barriers that students experience.”
For more information or to engage with the Emergency Housing Support program, TUSD families can reach out to the School Safety Dispatch at 520-584-7676.