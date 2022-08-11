TUSD continues to offer students an online learning option

TUCSON (KVOA) — The school year has started for districts across Southern Arizona and some students have a shorter commute than others.
This is the second year Tucson Unified Virtual Academy, or TUVA, is offered to students. While it was originally created for students during the lockdown, the pandemic is not the only reason students and families are choosing this program again this year.
"It's working so well for us. The comfort of our home, and Covid's still there, and then just with everything going on in the world, with schools and shootings. So, it's a little bit safer to be home," says Lorena Ochoa.
Lorena Ochoa has two kids in TUVA. She says this program allows her and her children to feel more at ease.
"The children feel comfortable as well because they do see the news," says Ochoa. "They're a little bit older so they do see what's going on, and they know that they won't get sick either."
Ochoa says besides feeling safer, she feels TUVA is a great option academically because of the hands-on staff.
"The difference between online learning and TUVA online learning is that they do have a teacher in front of them, they do get to have class discussions, they do get to work in groups," says the TUVA Program Coordinator, Michelle Sigafus.
TUVA staff say there are many students who might benefit from this program.
"Bullying, or just not feeling safe on campus, or if they are a shy student and just need that space, this is a great option for them to do that and still interact with other students," says Sigafus.
Sigafus believes online learning is here to stay.
"They have less distractions from other students, they are able to focus, they don't have to travel to and from school. It just gives them a lot of perks to be able to participate in this program, so I don't think online learning is going anywhere," says Sigafus.
TUVA is offered to all students in the greater Tucson area, and they are currently looking to expand that because of how successful it has been.
To find more information about TUVA, visit tusd1.org/tuvak12