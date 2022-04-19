Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff: Area surrounding Moon Crater evacuated, fire has jumped Hwy 89

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. (KPNX) — Residents north of Flagstaff are being told to evacuate due to a burning wildfire in the area.
The Tunnel Fire has burned more than 100 acres and is at 0% containment. The fire is rapidly growing due to 40 mph wind gusts to the northeast, the U.S. Forest Service at the Coconino National Forest said.
Latest fire updates
- Area surrounding Moon Crater is the latest to be evacuation
- There have been reports of structure damage, nothing confirmed
- Fire has jumped east over U.S. Highway 89
- Wind has grounded all air resources assigned to the fire
- Highway 89 is closed in both directions
- Coconino County Emergency Management has set up a call center for evacuees at 928-679-8525.
- APS has taken lines out of service north of Flagstaff
The fire was reported Sunday afternoon about 1.5 miles west of Doney Park. Its cause is under investigation.
Officials reported the fire in the Timberline neighborhood, southeast of the San Francisco Peaks. Timberline, which is known for its large lots, is located about five miles north of the Flagstaff Mall on Highway 89.
Evacuations
The following communities are under a “GO” order, meaning you are advised to leave the area immediately.
- Area surrounding Moon Crater
- All areas north of Lenox Road and south of Forest Service 545, including Wupatki Trails
- All areas east and west of Highway 89 from Campbell Avenue to Sunset Crater
- All areas north of Campbell Avenue
The American Red Cross is opening an evacuation site at Sinagua High School.
The following communities are under a “SET” order, meaning there is a major fire danger in the area.
- The Antelope Hills area east of Highway 89
- High County Humane
- Fernwood
- Timberline
- Areas south of Campbell including Hutchinson Acres neighborhood
- Wupatki Trails neighborhood
- Areas east of Highway 89 and north of Landfill Road
The CCSO said residents in these communities should be making preparations to evacuate if the order comes.
Shelter
A Red Cross Shelter has opened for residents evacuated due to the Tunnel Fire at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave.
Road Closures
- Highway 89 northbound at milepost 423 and southbound at milepost 445.
- Forest Road 544
- The public is being asked to avoid Highway 89 from Elden Springs Road to the Coconino National Forest boundary.
The Cinder Lake Landfill is closed in Flagstaff due to the Tunnel Fire. The Hazardous Products Center at the landfill is also closed. People are advised to avoid the area.
ets
Coconino County is advising people to not take their household pets to High County Humane, which is now in SET status.
Instead, residents can take their household pets as well as horses, goats, sheep, pigs and chickens to the Coconino Humane Association located at 3501 East Butler Ave.
If you are under evacuation order due to the Tunnel Fire in the Timberline area, you can take your cats, dogs, and small household pets to High Country Humane. Please call (928) 526-0742 or visit https://t.co/2m50NFoUMY for more information. 11665 N US Hwy 89, Flagstaff, AZ 86004 pic.twitter.com/YcwwhsgLbH— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) April 19, 2022
Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.
RELATED: Wildfire burning near Prescott grows to 600 acres, forces evacuations
Wildfire Go-Kit:
Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.
An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.
Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.
Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.
The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:
- Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person
- Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information
- Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container
- Signal flare
The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.