Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in this year's General Election

TUCSON (KVOA) — Attention voters!
We are just 28 days away from the General Election, and early ballots will start arriving in mailboxes later this week. So, there are some important deadlines and information you need to know.
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote.
Early voting ballots will be sent out Wednesday, Oct. 12.
In-person early voting will be open starting Wednesday, Oct. 12- Nov. 4, but you can still drop off your ballot after that date at certain voting locations.
The last day to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 28, and the latest they recommend mailing it back is Nov. 1.
Otherwise, you can continue to drop off your ballot at certain voting locations up until Nov. 7. And on Election Day, Nov. 8, you can bring your ballot to any of the vote centers.
If you are a resident of Arizona, a US citizen, 18 years of age, and have not been convicted of a felony, you are eligible to register.
To do so, go online to your county's recorder website and follow the instructions to enter your information. If you are unsure if you're registered or not, you can also check that online.
And with decisions on the ballot about abortion access, immigration, border control and more, many across Southern Arizona are stressing the importance of voting this year.
"It's important to register to vote because we do have some power to change the system or vote individuals in or out of office based on that ability to vote," said Victor Bowleg, a registered voter.
"If you want to, you know, steer the course of the country in a way that you think is gonna be the best, then you need to register to vote and then you need to vote," said Levario Ramirez, another registered voter.
Remember, just like the Primary Election back in July, vote centers will be back in operation on the day of the General Election.