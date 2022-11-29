Tuesday is dedicated to giving back to your community

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tuesday is a day dedicated to giving back to your community.
It's 'Giving Tuesday,' a push to donate, volunteer, and show your support for local non-profits.
The Southern Arizona Community Food Bank is calling it 'Giving Foodsday.'
This comes right after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it's a chance to turn our attention to giving.
Inflation is rising, and there are a number of reasons food prices are soaring, making shopping for the Holidays extremely difficult for many.
The Food Industry Association says 71% of grocery shoppers in the US have to adjust their Holiday meal shopping to account for the rising prices.
The Southern Arizona Community Food Bank is here to help. But in order to help the community, they need your help.
In addition to asking for food donations and volunteers, they've set a goal to raise 100,000 Tuesday that would go towards anything and everything to keep their doors open and food flowing.
They understand the importance of a day like Tuesday, and know that now more than ever, the community needs support.
"We are just really conscious of that fact that we are entering the Holiday season or maybe continuing it, and there is so much that is focused around food that is not so easy for everyone in our community to celebrate," said Norma Cable with the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank. "We know these are challenging times. We also know that our community steps forward in these challenging times to make sure that people get what they need."
Remember that the Community Food Bank is not the only non-profit in need. There are tons throughout Southern Arizona who are participating in 'Giving Tuesday' and who could use any support you're willing to give!
For more information about Giving Tuesday, visit www.givingtuesday.org.