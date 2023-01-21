Tucson's The Maverick turns 60

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Maverick turns 60 on Sunday.
The venue was established back in 1962 at its original location near 22nd and swan and has seen the likes of country icons from past and present including Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Blake Shelton.
They say guests can expect quite the round-up for their big birthday bash this weekend.
Doors open at 6 p.m., country music star Chauncey Jones will visit from Phoenix to perform. Chris Cagle will perform at 9 p.m.
The Maverick was voted 28 out of 50 favorite country hotspots in the nation in Country America Magazine.
The Maverick also received recognition from the mayor with September 8th dedicated to the venue as Maverick Day, for their commitment to enhance life and culture in Tucson.