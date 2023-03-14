 Skip to main content
Tucson's first water festival of the year

Santa Cruz River / Courtesy: Tucson Water

 By Julia Leon

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson celebrates the first Water Festival of the year.

The festival brings together fourth graders from the Tucson community to celebrate a day of learning about water. 275 students are expected to participate.

The festival takes place at Udall Park Tuesday morning from 9:15 - 11:15 a.m. and is hosted by Tucson Water and Arizona Project WET, part of the University of Arizona’s Cooperative Extension.

Teachers give lessons to their students that focus on local groundwater resources before the festival.

During the festival, students get to explore interactive stations related to those lessons.  Students explore four different interactive stations: Groundwater, Water Cycle, Watersheds, and Water Conservation.   

