Tucson's Cote wins 3rd PWBA tour title

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Bryanna Cote's third career win on the PWBA was a blowout.
Cote crushed Danielle McEwan by 70 pins (212-152) Sunday in RockvilLe Center, New York to win the BVL Classic.
Cote got that third career victory after posting back-to-back runner-up finishes in Florida last weekend and earlier this week in the Long Island Classic.
The Long Island Classic was the first of three straight events in the PWBA Classic Series all held this week.
The Canyon del Oro High School grad is coming off a 2021 season in which she won once and had three second place finishes to earn the league's Player of the Year honor.
Cote entered the final round on Sunday as the No. 4 seed and proceeded to bowl games of 289, 243, 278 and 212 to win the title.
She received a winning check of $10,000 and took home $16,200 over the three-event week on Long Island.
BRYANNA COTE CAREER WINS
- (2016) Lexington Open
- (2021) ITRC Classic
- (2022) BVL Classic
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.