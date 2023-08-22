Tucsonans to discuss 22nd Street overpass at Tuesday city council

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The discussion continues about improvements to the 22nd Street overpass from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard.
This project has been a hot topic for a while now, and Tuesday, a citizens group in Tucson will be sharing their concerns at the city council meeting.
The goal of the reconstruction is to increase traffic capacity and create safer pedestrian and bike access.
The existing bridge has a weight restriction that prevents heavy vehicles from crossing. This project will replace that restriction allowing for more direct lines of travel.
Another big change will be the number of travel lanes increasing from two lanes to three lanes.
And finally, they are adding a pedestrian and bike crossing with HAWK lights. HAWK lights are a traffic control device that is used to stop road traffic and allow pedestrians to cross.
This is where some Tucsonans have an issue. They tell News 4 Tucson they will be gathering Tuesday at the city council meeting to express their concerns.
They're asking that the mayor and council members to revise the final construction plan, saying that they don't feel it can keep pedestrians safe.
Specifically, they are asking for an open public meeting in the near future so that they can more formally address their safety concerns.
If you're interested in hearing more about their concerns or if you have concerns yourself, the city council meeting is at 5:30 p.m.
For more information about the project, you can click here.
