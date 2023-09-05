Tucsonans set to discuss possible 22nd Street overpass improvements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The discussion continues about improvements to the 22nd Street overpass from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard.
There will be an open public meeting about this project on Tuesday.
The plan makes a few changes to the existing bridge including removing the current weight restriction, adding another travel lane in each direction, and creating a pedestrian and bike crossing with HAWK lights.
HAWK lights are a traffic control device that is used to stop road traffic and allow pedestrians to cross.
This is the proposed change that has gotten a lot of attention during this process.
At the last meeting back on Aug. 22, several Tucsonans expressed their concerns about the pedestrian bridge asking that the mayor and council members revise the final construction plan saying that they don't feel it can keep pedestrians safe.
Specifically, they asked for an open public meeting in the near future so that they can more formally address their safety concerns. This is what’s happening on Tuesday.
The meeting will start at 4 p.m. at City Hall.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE