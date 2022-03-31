Tucsonans react to Biden's plan to reduce gas prices

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his plan to try and reduce gas prices across the country.
Biden said he will begin releasing one million barrels of oil per day for the next six months from the United State's emergency reserves.
Several drivers across Tucson are hopeful the move will help bring relief at the pump.
News 4 Tucson spoke with a woman who did not want to be identified. She said she owns a small business that requires a lot of driving. She said she feels all her hard work is just to be able to put gas in the tank.
"Right now, I feel like what I am doing is filing my gas tank, to get to my events to get paid to fill my gas tank to get to work to fill my gas tank," she said. "It's just a round and round and round thing."
She believes Biden's plan is too little too late.
“Something should have been done way before people started going into poverty over this so I don’t know if I believe it or not," she said.
She is not alone, Ann McCloud let us watch her fill up her tank for $4.25 per gallon for unleaded at a Westside gas station. She said she is hopeful the president's plan will work but will only believe it when she sees it.
“Gas prices are outrageous, that's all I can say about it," McCloud said.
Not everyone was worried. News 4 Tucson spoke to Mike Holmgren who said he was traveling through Tucson from out of state. Even though he is doing a lot of driving, when asked how the prices are impacting his budget, he said, "not at all."
Holmgren said he is retired and doesn't worry about what the prices are.
"Four and a quarter, it's cheaper here than a lot of other places in town so that's not bad," Holmgren said. "So gas is going to be what it is."
It is unclear what impact the president's plan will actually have on prices and how long it will take to feel relief. According to the U.S. Energy Administration, the U.S. uses about 20 million barrels of oil per day.