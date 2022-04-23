Tucsonans participate in 5K Heart Walk at Reid Park

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hundreds turned out for the Southern Arizona Heart Walk. The five mile walk celebrates the American Heart Association's goal to get more people active, to improve their overall heart health.
Our very own Sean Mooney hosted the event.
Many walked in honor of a loved one, others participated for exercise, all helped raise awareness of heart disease.
"This is a great time for everybody to get together to support those who have either survived or have family members who have survived," said Robert Perez.
Hundreds of Tucsonans laced up their walking shoes. The five mile walk wrapped around Reid Park.
Heart disease and stroke survivors, their families and neighbors, companies and teams all came together to raise money and awareness for heart disease and stroke research.
"I’m doing the walk for my father," said Rhonda Jones. "I lost my father to congestive heart failure. So it means a lot I got my little red heart for him."
"For my stepdad Brad and for her uncle. He passed away five years ago," said Kelsey Hanson. "And for Rob our general manager. He’s a survivor."
"It just makes me happy to be able to do this and celebrate my uncle," said Bella Stough.
If you couldn’t make it to the event, but would like to learn more about the 2022 Southern Arizona Heart Walk or donate to heart disease and stroke research click here.