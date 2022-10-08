Tucsonans join thousands across the country rallying for abortion rights

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucsonans joined thousands of people across the country rallying for reproductive rights.
Saturday's rally is part of the "women's wave" day of action. Folks are demonstrating for reproductive rights and urging people to vote for the candidates who support them.
One protestor said, "I'm trying to encourage everyone, Independents, Democrats, Republican, whatever stripe you are, to vote against anything where the government interferes and takes over your rights."
Midterm elections could determine the future of abortion rights in many states as well as which party will control Congress. "The rest of us just got to stand up at the polls and fix it," said Anne Hopkins.
Like other protestors, Hopkins was decked in blue. Protestors in Tucson lined Broadway Boulevard, from Houghton Road to downtown.
"I'm in 77 years old in 1965 I had an illegal abortion and I don't want any young woman to go through that experience," Hopkins said.
On Friday, abortion rights were restored in Arizona when the Arizona Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the 1864 near total abortion ban reinstated last month by a Pima County Superior Court judge. "Every little bit helps but they ought to get rid of the whole thing," said Howard Richmond.
For now, an Arizona court will decide the future of abortion in Arizona but protestors are urging folks to to turn up on November eighth.
"Just vote, it's like an easy step and it helps us so much and pushes us so far," said Valetine Kriegger.
Eleven thousand people were expected to participate in more than 380 marches across all 50 states.