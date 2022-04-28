Tucsonans head to Poland to help refugees of Ukraine-Russia War

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two Tucsonans are currently in Poland helping Ukrainian refugees.
They have spent the past two days traveling to the country. As of Thursday, they are now on the ground.
Liz Baker and Noah Horton are volunteers with Greater Good Charities.
They are in Poland to help local food banks, women and children centers and animal shelters. They just spent their first day in Czechow, helping a food bank.
They are joining many other Greater Good Charity volunteers.
Both Baker and Horton say they felt the need to help the millions of women, children and pets who have been forced to leave their homes.
"People waited as long as they could, and now they're finally coming across," Baker said. "Some of them are single mothers who's husbands are fighting or have died. With children, with no place to go, no resources."
"When we talk about mobilizing and response to need, I don't think anybody has seen this type of need in, Certainly not in my lifetime," Horton said.
Officials with the United Nations estimates that more than 11 million Ukrainians, many with pets, have fled the country.
