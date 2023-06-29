Tucsonans gather to remember first responders lost in line of duty

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Fallen EMS first responders from around the country were honored today during their Tucson stop on the EMS Memorial procession route.
An ambulance is traveling across the county holding memorial services from city to city for the lives lost. Thursday, they're here in Tucson.
Tucson first responders, alongside family and friends, gathered today to remember the 59 EMS first responders who have died in the line of duty.
One life being remembered today, Jacob Dindinger, who was from right here in Tucson and was shot and killed in a mass shooting on the Southside in 2021.
Jacob's dad, attending the memorial, says today brought up a lot of emotions.
"It's a little bit hard, to be honest with you. It's almost been two years. This is actually the first time I've ever talked to anyone about this," said James Dindinger, Jacob's father.
Jacob's family tells me he was an amazing person. And if you didn't get a chance to meet him, you missed out.
"He was silently funny. He had a great sense of humor. He was a fantastic athlete. He loved movies, music," said James. "He wanted to have an adventurous life. He was already scuba certified, he wanted to be a skydiver as well. There were a lot of things he wanted to do and it just didn't happen because of what happened to him."
Those with the National EMS Memorial Service traveling from state to state are here to support the families of the fallen first responders and honor the lives lost.
"As EMS departments and services, we have lost people in the line of duty. And often, we recognize it at the moment but our families live with it forever. And it's really important that we remember their sacrifice and that we show them that we respect them and that we remember them," said Rachel Tester, the VP of National EMS Memorial Service.
This cross-country procession will lead them to Arlington, Virginia for National EMS Weekend of Honor which will take place July 21st through the 23rd.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE