Tucsonans gather for 33rd annual All Souls Procession

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tonight Tucsonans from all walks of life gather to remember loved ones with elaborate floats and performances during the 33rd annual *all souls procession*
the Día de Los Muertos inspired event has taken place each fall since 1990.
Hundreds of thousands of people show up to experience the procession in unique costumes and elaborate face paintings.
The procession ends with the ceremonial burning of "the urn". The urn is filled with the hopes, offerings and wishes from the public for those who have passed.