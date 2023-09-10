 Skip to main content
Tucsonans coming together on 9/11 National Day of Service

Youth On Their Own's 9/11 National Day of Service
Megan Spector

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A day of horrible loss turned into a day of giving back with the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. Efforts continued Sunday throughout our country and right here in our Tucson community.

Around one hundred people gathered at Youth on Their Own's new headquarters in Midtown Sunday morning to volunteer on this special day.

"We're beautifying the youth center with a mural and with landscaping and we're also doing a neighborhood cleanup with our local neighborhood association," said Elizabeth Slater, the CEO of Youth on Their Own.

One of the volunteers on the landscaping crew is John Peter-Savage.

"We're getting ready to clean up this area here then start spreading rocks and making it look beautiful and ready for the kids," said Peter-Savage.

Volunteering alongside his daughter, son-in-law, and other community members, John says this is what it's all about.

"Just coming together and being there for each other," said Peter-Savage. "It's a great opportunity to do something good for our local community."

"This matters a lot to us because our youth are part of this community, and we want to show them through modeling that it's important to invest in our community and come together and serve others," said Slater.

