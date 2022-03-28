Tucsonan survives mass shooting on bus in California

TUCSON (KVOA) - Robert Farber of Tucson is one of five victims who were shot on a Greyhound bus in Calif. on Feb. 2.
Oroville is located about an hour north of Sacramento. One person died in the shooting.
Farber was shot eight times that night and is now paralyzed from the waist down.
"I get to about 3 steps before the stairs and my legs just give out," Farber recalled. "I'm just laying there bleeding. My leg is flipped all the way around upside down. I see someone walk by and I just ask him if he can grab my arms and drag me off the bus because if he walks by, he will kill me."
According to witness statements from that February night, the gunman identified as 21-year-old Aashid Coleman was a passenger on the bus.
Witnesses told police he appeared paranoid and agitated.
Just before the shooting, police say he showed some passengers a gun he had in a bag.
When the bus stopped in Oroville, passengers began getting off when shots rang out.
"I lost my spleen, my appendix, my gallbladder, a little bit of my intestines," " Farber said. "I have an ileostomy bag now that I have to go to the restroom in pretty much."
Farber is a father of four. He says when it happened, he used his body to shield two children from the bullets.
"I don't know, I just reacted," he said. "To be honest with you, I wasn't really thinking about it. If those were my kids, I would want them to do the same thing."
Farber is now about six weeks into rehab.
"Well, I won't sugar coat things, when I first woke up, I was like why?" Farber said. "For a few weeks, or maybe just a week because they made me start my physical therapy like the second day after surgery and it hurt so bad, I just wanted to lay there. As the days progress, I'm getting better and better and I'm not taking the little things for granted. Like, just being able to put my own shoes and socks on and being able to wiggle my toes."