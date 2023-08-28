Tucsonan speakers gather to discuss abortion rights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Some Arizonans are gathering here in Tucson to demand access to abortion in the state.
The gathering is being hosted by the Arizona Students Association at 5 p.m. in the El Rio Neighborhood Center on Speedway Blvd.
A variety of speakers will be there calling on lawmakers.
Currently, abortion is banned after 15 weeks of pregnancy in Arizona.
Some pro-choice groups are working to get a measure on the 2024 ballot that would protect abortion access and codify the right to choose in the Arizona Constitution.
