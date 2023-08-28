 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tucsonan speakers gather to discuss abortion rights

Tucson, Arizona skyline

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Some Arizonans are gathering here in Tucson to demand access to abortion in the state.

The gathering is being hosted by the Arizona Students Association at 5 p.m. in the El Rio Neighborhood Center on Speedway Blvd.

A variety of speakers will be there calling on lawmakers.

Currently, abortion is banned after 15 weeks of pregnancy in Arizona.

Some pro-choice groups are working to get a measure on the 2024 ballot that would protect abortion access and codify the right to choose in the Arizona Constitution.

