Tucsonan gets month in jail after embezzling nearly $85K from National Guard nonprofit

  • Updated
  • 0
Amy Lyn O'Neill

Amy Lyn O'Neill

 Attorney General Mark Brnovich

TUCSON (KVOA) — The former president of a local nonprofit that serves the Arizona National Guard will spend a month in jail for embezzlement, according to a release shared by Attorney General Mark Brnovich Wednesday afternoon. 

Back on Dec. 2021, Amy Lyn O’Neill, who served as the president of the Jimmy Jet Foundation, was indicted for embezzling nearly $85,000 from the nonprofit which served the 162nd Fighter Wing members, their families and the overall Tucson community, according to the attorney general's office.

Officials say the embezzlement took place between Oct. 29, 2019 and May 20, 2021.

According to Brnovich, the funds consisted of $9,693.82 in personal mortgage payments, $37,761.21 in personal credit card payments, $18,631.75 in personal ATM withdrawals and $18,631.75 in personal purchases, resulting in a total sum of $84,444.45.

In addition, O’Neill reportedly transferred $79,000 to the Jimmy Jet Foundation bank account from a separate account in order to potentially cover up her personal purchases. However, these funds was recovered.

O’Neill was convicted of one count of solicitation to commit theft on June 21.

In addition to her 30-day jail sentence, the former president of Jimmy Jet Foundation will serve four years of probation and must repay "$84,444.45 in restitution to the Jimmy Jet Foundation, including $65,000 in restitution that was paid before sentencing," according to Brnovich.

O’Neill's sentencing can be read in its entirety below:

Download PDF Tucsonan to spend month in jail after embezzling money from National Guard nonprofit

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

