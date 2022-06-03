Tucsonan gets 4 years in prison after found with nearly 50 pounds of hard drugs

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson woman was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday after she pleaded guilty to distributing three backpacks worth of hard drugs.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 48-year-old Selene Marie Camacho was taken into custody on June 30, 2020 after a traffic stop near Mount Hopkins uncovered three backpacks that contained a loaded handgun magazine, about 1.46 kilograms of cocaine, 342.5 grams of heroin and 19.19 kilograms of methamphetamine inside her vehicle.
After pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin and meth, Camacho was sentenced to four years in prison. Once released from prison, the 48-year-old will have four years of supervised release.