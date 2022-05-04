Tucsonan charged in deadly DUI crash ID'ed as suspect of murder-suicide

TUCSON (KVOA) - The three people killed in Tuesday's murder-suicide incident in midtown Tucson were identified by Tucson Police Department Wednesday evening.

At around 1:30 p.m. Monday, 40-year-old Christopher Myers, 42-year-old Timeki Regina Myers and 20-year-old Aloria Bingham were found dead with gunshot trauma inside a home located in the 5300 block of East Glenn Street near Craycroft Road in reference to 911 call from a neighbor.

After further investigation, TPD detectives released that Myers reportedly shot and killed his wife and his step-daughter before he took his own life.

TPD said two children who were inside the home at the time of the shooting reportedly fled to a neighbor's home shortly after the incident. The neighbor then contacted authorities.

Police say the two juveniles were unharmed in reference to the shooting.

Detectives with TPD's homicide unit and child physical abuse unit are investigating the incident.

According to officials, Myers was arrested in 2021 in connection to a three-vehicle collision that left one person dead on the east side.

After officers at the scene determined Myers was impaired at the time of the crash, he was arrested and charged with manslaughter, criminal damage and aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

