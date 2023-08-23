Tucson woman lending aid to California residents affected by Hurricane Hilary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson was fortunate to avoid the brunt of tropical storm Hilary. However, other cities are facing the aftermath with damage, flooding and more.
The storm ripped through parts of Southern California and now one woman from right here in Tucson is on her way to help.
“I'm grateful when I can help neighbors, especially right across the border in California, Arizona, Nevada - all standing up for this disaster,” said Elizabeth Alvarez, a Red Cross Volunteer.
Elizabeth Alvarez packed up her bags Wednesday morning and is now off to San Diego.
“Now that I know that our own state is good, I get to go there and help those who were on the ground immediately there because they got hit a lot harder than we did,” said Elizabeth.
The Red Cross is sending volunteers to certain parts of Southern California to help with the aftermath of the storm.
“There were a lot of people there who were affected by flooding, or debris covered the roads to enter and are in shelters now. The Red Cross has quite a few numbers of shelters and I get to go there and my job is to help with the logistics area and keep the shelters going,” said Elizabeth.
Elizabeth will be out there for about two weeks.
She said, “I'm going to manage the facilities there that the relief effort uses to help those who have been affected.”
Then, making her way back home to Tucson, waiting for the next call for help.
“They'll be here when I need it and I wanna be there when they need it,” said Elizabeth.
Elizabeth tells News 4 Tucson the Red Cross is always looking for more volunteers. If you're interested in getting involved, you can find more information here.