Tucson woman arrested in midtown homicide, victim speaks out

TUCSON (KVOA) - "I remember her driving, like starting to drive. I remember a tire coming at my face and then I blacked out after that." In a frail voice, Joy Roman recounted the moments before she was hit by a car in midtown.

Roman was at the 7-Eleven at Speedway and Columbus boulevards on March 25 with her friend, Anthony Ames.

Tucson Police Department says there was a confrontation between Ames, Roman and Elaine Boone. Boone allegedly hit Ames and Roman with a vehicle then left the area on foot.

"I have a broken pelvis, three broken rib, five broken bones in my face and I will need physical therapy," said Roman, who has extensive injuries and requested to not go on camera for this interview. "My face is so swollen with all the surgery I've had I can barely talk."

Ames had extensive injuries. The 79-year old died Saturday. Roman says she has lost a friend in Ames.

"He would take people in his house that needed somewhere to go and help them get back on their feet," Roman said.

His son, Jeff Ames, is still processing what happened to his father.

"It's obviously one of the most difficult times," Ames said. "I think maybe with just a standard health related thing it would have been easier, but you never really know."

TPD arrested 20-year old Boone Wednesday.

She is facing several charges, including second-degree homicide and aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument.

Roman has words for Boone.

"You caused so much pain. I saw your mug shot and you were smiling like you were happy," she said. "I hope you get what you deserve because what you did was so wrong."

Boone's bond is set at $500,200.