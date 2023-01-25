Tucson Wildlife Center provides life saving care to the desert's animals

TUCSON (KVOA) - Most of us living in Tucson have seen coyotes, javelina, maybe even a bobcat. But do you know what to do if you come across injured or orphaned wildlife?
The Tucson Wildlife Center is the only wildlife rescue hospital in southern Arizona. Its motto is rescue, rehab and re-home. The center provides 24/7 medical care and keeps animals until they are ready to be released back into the wild.
"Bobcats, deer, many different birds," are just some of the animals cared for at the center, according to lead veterinarian Ann Pearson.
The Center doesn't take in bears or mountain lions. It will work with Game and Fish for those larger animals. "But we take in everything else, small and large, everything else we treat everything," said Development Coordinator, Hubert Parker.
Services include a 24/7 emergency hotline, capture and transportation of injured animals, rehabilitation and education.
Wednesday, veterinarians were examining a great horn owl. He hit something and has a detached retina. "This guy has been in our care for about six weeks now and so this is just another recheck to see how that eye is doing," said Dr. Alexandria Armeni.
There's also an orphaned baby javelina. The javelina has a stuffed animal in its stall and was snuggling with it. There is also a baby bobcat who was hit by a car. "They're all part of our environment and they all play a part," said Pearson.
The Center helps animals that would otherwise have nowhere to go. Parker said they a duty to assist the creatures of the Sonoran Desert. Nearly five thousand animals are helped every year. Eighty percent are injured or orphaned through human interaction.
"We've grown, their land has shrunk and we feel we have a responsibility to preserve the environment, nature of this community," Parker said.
The Tucson Wildlife Center is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The organization exists on donations and grants. If you would like more information, click here. If you want to report an injured or orphan animal, call 520-290-9453. The center is also holding its annual benefit in March. You can purchase tickets here.