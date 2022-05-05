Tucson welcomes back Cinco De Mayo with dancing, safe fun

TUCSON (KVOA) - This Cinco De Mayo, it was back to business for restaurants downtown and back to socializing for many Tucsonans.
"It's really nice to experience this day with my family and friends who have been with me, the past two years, it's been really awful," said Heather Galpin.
But if you plan to have some drinks, you better have a plan to get home safe.
Tucson Police Department said the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force will be out patrolling the entire weekend making sure no one is driving impaired.
"If you decide to take that risk and decide to drive impaired by alcohol or drugs, there will be officers out patrolling the streets looking for that," said Officer Jesus Pardo from Tucson Police.