Tucson Weekend Weather

TUCSON (KVOA) - A mostly sunny Sunday will be warm and breezy, with gusty winds expected to hit 30+ miles per hour in the morning.
Afternoon highs in the Tucson metro region will hit the low 70's Sunday, which is nearly 5 degrees below average for this time of year. Monday should hit 72, but that's the peak high for the rest of the week, as a Pacific weather system moves into the state Tuesday and Wednesday.
Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will see cloud cover and breezes as well, with rain also coming on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Snow levels could drop to 5,000 feet before that system moves east by Thursday late morning.
Afternoon highs for Tucson will dip down to 60 on Thursday.
Lows will range from the low 50's to the upper 30's.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy. Gusts to 30+ mph. High: 71°
- Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48°
- Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Gusts to 30+ mph. High: 72°
