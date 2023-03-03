 Skip to main content
Tucson Water is looking to hire a Utility Account Relations Specialist Saturday

Tucson, Arizona skyline

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Water is hosting a one day hiring event Saturday.

Tucson Water is inviting the community to a one-day hiring event Saturday, March 4th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tucson Water’s Administrative Office, 310 W. Alameda St.

Tucson Water says the hiring event is being organized in an effort to recruit quality employees for the Utility Account Relations Specialist position.

The position provides assistance and resources to customers and researches solutions to customer questions.

Tucson Water is seeking candidates that are ambitious, self-driven, energetic, and genuine to become part of Tucson Water’s workforce.

Thirty contingent offers for the positions will be made the day of the event once applicants have successfully passed an interview and test.

