...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT BELOW 6000 FEET FROM MONDAY
MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST
WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 150, which includes the lower
elevations of Pima and Pinal Counties and portions of Fire
Weather Zone 151, including Santa Cruz and South Central Pima
Counties.

* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Tucson Walmart employees volunteer to plant trees for Arbor Day

  • 0

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Several Tucson Walmart employees gathered this week to plant nearly 70 trees for Arbor Day.

On the morning of Friday, April 28th, the employees volunteered their time to come out to Purple Heart Park in Tucson. In collaboration with local nonprofit, Tucson Clean and Beautiful, the volunteers planted nearly 70 trees.

"We strive to find opportunities that allow us to give back to the communities we live and operate in," said Walmart Senior Manager Community Relations Amanda Dubose. "Our associates look forward to working alongside local nonprofit organizations, especially those helping to keep our planet healthy."

The gathering was part of both National Volunteer Month, as well as a celebration of Arbor Day.

