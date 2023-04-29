Tucson Walmart employees volunteer to plant trees for Arbor Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Several Tucson Walmart employees gathered this week to plant nearly 70 trees for Arbor Day.

On the morning of Friday, April 28th, the employees volunteered their time to come out to Purple Heart Park in Tucson. In collaboration with local nonprofit, Tucson Clean and Beautiful, the volunteers planted nearly 70 trees.

"We strive to find opportunities that allow us to give back to the communities we live and operate in," said Walmart Senior Manager Community Relations Amanda Dubose. "Our associates look forward to working alongside local nonprofit organizations, especially those helping to keep our planet healthy."

The gathering was part of both National Volunteer Month, as well as a celebration of Arbor Day.