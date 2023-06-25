 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO
8 PM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tucson visionary remembered through celebration of life

  • Updated
  • 0

Conor McGill has the latest on a celebration of life for the very loved, Donovan Durban, held today at the Fox Tucson Theater

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - It was a bittersweet Saturday in downtown Tucson as the life of Tucson visionary, Donovan Durband, was remembered. 

Durband spent his career advocating for business in downtown Tucson. He served as a member of the downtown alliance for nearly 25 years.

Ward 6 Tucson council member, Steve Kozachik his former boss, has good memories of working with Durband.

“Many people had given up on downtown Tucson and its revitalization, but Donovan didn't," Kozachik said. "He was directly responsible for advocating and resuming Second Saturdays."

His efforts to make the city a better place missed by those who knew him. 

“Donovan will be extraordinarily missed,” Fox Theatre director Bonnie Schock said. “His influence in our community has been unbelievable and his loss is a great loss for all of Tucson.” 

Durband's memory lines the streets of Congress, his legacy lives on. 

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE