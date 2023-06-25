Tucson visionary remembered through celebration of life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - It was a bittersweet Saturday in downtown Tucson as the life of Tucson visionary, Donovan Durband, was remembered.
Durband spent his career advocating for business in downtown Tucson. He served as a member of the downtown alliance for nearly 25 years.
Ward 6 Tucson council member, Steve Kozachik his former boss, has good memories of working with Durband.
“Many people had given up on downtown Tucson and its revitalization, but Donovan didn't," Kozachik said. "He was directly responsible for advocating and resuming Second Saturdays."
His efforts to make the city a better place missed by those who knew him.
“Donovan will be extraordinarily missed,” Fox Theatre director Bonnie Schock said. “His influence in our community has been unbelievable and his loss is a great loss for all of Tucson.”
Durband's memory lines the streets of Congress, his legacy lives on.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE