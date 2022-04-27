Tucson to lose new HBO series Duster

TUCSON (KVOA) - HBO is moving production for its new series 'Duster' from Tucson to New Mexico.
According to Film Tucson, the decision was made because there are no state film incentives in Arizona.
SB 1708, a bill to bring those incentives to the state, is still moving through the legislature. Film Tucson said money from Visit Tucson, the City of Tucson, Pima County and others wasn't enough to keep the first season in Southern Arizona.
Duster is being led by director J.J. Abrams who is well known for his work with the latest Star Wars and Star Trek films among many others.
Film Tucson also said timing had a part to play as pre-production for the series must start in July and there would not be enough time for SB 1708 to kick in if it does pass.