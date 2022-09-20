Tucson to leave 20% of Colorado RIver Allotment in Lake Mead

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson has reached an agreement to leave 20% of its Colorado River allotment in Lake Mead.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero made the announcement Tuesday. "We put our water on the table and invited others to join us," she said.
The agreement, called a compensated system conservation agreement, is with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Central Arizona Water Conservation District (Central Arizona Project, CAP). It will leave up to 30,000 acre-feet of the city's 2022 water allocation in Lake Mead.
Tucson receives 144-thousand acre-feet of water a year from the Colorado River. An acre-foot of water can provide enough water for three to four homes, annually.
"We're trying to do our best and show that the state of Arizona is committed to shoring up Lake Mead and making those elevations slow down as much as we can," said Tucson Water Director, John Kmiec.
A 22 year drought has caused the lake's levels to plummet. In July it was filled to just 27% of its capacity. Last summer, the Bureau of Reclamation ordered the lower basin states, Arizona, California, Nevada plus Mexico, to cut an additional two to four million acre-feet of water from their Colorado River allocation. This is in addition to the cuts announced last month under the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan. Under that plan, a Tier 2A water shortage was announced and Arizona will have to cut 21% of its CAP water in 2023.
Other Arizona cities, including Phoenix, Peoria and Scottsdale are also expected to join the agreement and leave some water in Lake Mead.
Tucson City Councilman, Paul Cunningham, said the agreement is fair. "I think it's a really positive step in the right direction. For preserving both Lake Mead and the Colorado River." But he is concerned about other states holding up their end of the bargain. "I'm worried on whether or not the state of California will follow through on their end next year. I think maybe they will."
But Tucson is still in good shape. Tucson Water says it has five and a half years worth of CAP water banked in Avra Valley and that the city can handle taking less water from Lake Mead. "So the Tucson Water customer really isn't going to see any difference in this but having that resiliency in our water portfolio we're able to volunteer and help Lake Mead," Kmiec said.