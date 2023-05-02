Tucson testing new high-tech camera monitoring at busy intersection

TUCSON (KVOA) - There are new high-tech cameras installed at 22nd and Alvernon, it's not to try and punish bad drivers but to study traffic behavior at the busy intersection.
The project is being led by the company Sensagrate, based in Scottsdale. The company has launched similar pilot programs in Scottsdale and at UCLA.
The goal is for the City of Tucson to receive a bunch of data showing near collisions and potentially dangerous traffic patterns. The camera's use the same technology seen in autonomous vehicles.
Sensagrate was founded by Darryl Keaton who said they chose Tucson as their latest project site because he is a University of Arizona graduate and feels the growing city has a need for what they are doing.
"Tucson's a unique opportunity because of the growth of the city and the risk around pedestrian safety," he said.
The cameras were installed by staff from the City's Transportation Department Tuesday morning and will be in place for a year gathering information.
"The project will last about a year, we are working with the transportation department and University of Arizona who are also doing some research on the data being collected to help understand the technology and its use," Keaton explained.
It's coming with no cost to the taxpayers because Sensarate is footing the bill to show how its product works hoping that the City will benefit and see a need for more. At that point it's something that would be purchased.
News 4 Tucson spoke to Tucson resident Barry Kennedy who believes it's a good idea. He feels many of our areas intersections are just plain dangerous.
"Red light runners, man, you can't go on the green light until you check all four ways," he said.
