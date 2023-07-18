Tucson Sugar Skulls prep for 3rd playoff appearance in four seasons

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Sugar Skulls are prepping for the postseason!
The Skulls will battle the Bay Area Panthers in the first round of the playoffs Sunday.
Tucson is no stranger to the postseason. The Sugar Skulls have made it three of their first four years in the Indoor Football League (IFL).
This year's squad is trying to do something that hasn't been done: Win a playoff game.
"We have vets on both sides that know the game and have been in the game," Defensive Lineman Maurice Jackson Jr. said. "Now that we have that vet savviness to us, we can go out there and make it happen this time."
The Skulls are prepping for their third matchup of the season with the Bay Area Panthers. The two teams split their regular season games.
"At this point, we know what they're going do," Jackson said. "They know what we're going to do"
That's especially true when looking at the offense. The Panthers' offensive coordinator just happens to be former Skulls head coach Dixie Wooten.
"I think it's going to be a little chess match," Jackson said.
Jackson joked that he doesn't know how to play chess, but he does know how to defend. The defensive lineman and the skulls boast the third best defense in the IFL. On offense, Tucson's run game is also a threat.
"We can hit them three different ways," Quarterback Ramone Atkins said. "It's hard for them to choose who you're going to tackle and who will get the ball."
"It's something we control games with," Head Coach Hurtis Chinn said. "I got to give it up for our 'grimy three', the offensive linemen. We got to tip our hats off to them because they're doing a great job."
Chinn said the key to the playoffs is to avoid turnovers, play sound football and stick to what they do best. Luckily for the Skulls, what they do best is win on the road.
"We can just go into a hostile place and say 'we're going to come out and win regardless, whether you like us or not'," Jackson said. "I think that drives us a lot of the time."
The Skulls kick off against the Panthers Sunday at 3:05 p.m. in the Bay Area.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE