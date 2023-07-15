 Skip to main content
Tucson Sugar Skulls knock off Green Bay Blizzard in regular season finale

  • 0
Tucson Sugar Skulls

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Sugar Skulls beat the Green Bay Blizzard 48-39 to secure the 3rd seed in the playoffs. 

The Skulls had already clinched a playoff spot before Saturday's regular season finale. Their win gives them momentum entering the postseason. 

The Sugar Skulls weathered the storm to beat the Blizzard 49-38. With the win, Tucson locked in the 3rd seed in the playoffs.

Tucson trailed 7-0 until late in the first quarter. Quarterback Ramone Atkins barreled into the end zone to tie things up at seven.

In the second quarter, Benjamin Jones added to the Skulls lead with a touchdown run. Tucson led 21-10 at the half and 35-17 after three quarters. 

Green Bay Blizzard

The Blizzard made a late fourth quarter push, but the Skulls weathered the storm to secure the win. 

As the 3rd seed, the Sugar Skulls will travel to play the Bay Area Panthers in the first round of the playoffs. 

