Tucson Sugar Skulls clinch third playoff in four seasons of action

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Sugar Skulls are playoff bound!
The Skulls beat the Duke City Gladiators 59-51 on the road. It's their third playoff berth in four seasons of action.
Tucson had a chance to clinch a spot at home last week. However, the Sugar Skulls blew a halftime lead against the Las Vegas Knight Hawks.
Tucson wasted no time getting on the board against the Gladiators. Quarterback Ramone Atkins threw a dart to Daylon Person to give the Skulls a 14-0 lead.
Tucson led 35-22 at halftime.
The Gladiators made things interesting in the third quarter, bringing the score within four. However, a late fourth quarter interception by Defensive Back Rashie Hodge helped seal the win for the Skulls.
59 points was a season high for Tucson's offense.
The 8-6 Skulls wrap up the regular season at home Saturday July 15 at 6:05 p.m.
